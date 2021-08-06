RBI stays the expected course but inflation risks are rising

On inflation, RBI has raised its forecast for 2021-22 to 5.7% from 5.1% earlier, aligning its projection with the reality of escalating prices, with our retail-index inflation having stayed above RBI's 6% upper bound for two months in a row. The central bank, however, has held on to its position that this is a transient rise, caused by shocks that should ease and allow prices to moderate by the third quarter of this fiscal year. Perhaps a restoration of business normalcy will indeed ease price pressures, and the recent surge in global commodity prices seems to be tapering off, but it is not entirely clear if price relief can be counted upon. Should the wager go bad, we may have lost some of the good work done by an inflation-targeting regime in anchoring inflationary expectations in India. The stability of our rupee's real value, after all, is actually the central bank's main job. It only has a supporting role in economic growth, whose responsiveness to easy-money stimulushas been observed to be weak on account of factors beyond its control.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}