RBI tries to cheapen long-range credit

Often, monetary policy tends to be seen through the simplistic prism of interest rates—lowering them helps strengthen economic growth, while raising rates prevents an overheating. But the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) toolkit is actually much wider, as is evident from its latest move. On Tuesday, the central bank announced the simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds aggregating ₹20,000 crore each to be conducted in two tranches.

Usually, open market operations (OMOs) are used to manage liquidity in the banking system, with RBI buying bonds from market players when it wants to pump in cash and selling them if its goal is to absorb excess cash sloshing around. By carrying out both simultaneously, it seems to be targeting the yield curve, or the graph of interest rates on bonds of different maturity. In this case, its plan involves selling securities maturing in 2020, while buying those maturing in 2024 onwards. This generates demand for longer-dated bonds, while increasing the supply of the near-term ones. The result: long-term rates should fall (since yield moves inversely to price) and short-term rates would rise.

In short, RBI is trying to make long-term borrowing cheaper, even as it acts against inflationary impulses right now. This way, it expects to encourage longer-range credit for the sake of growth, worries over which had worsened after inflation overshot the central bank’s upper tolerance limit. The extent to which relatively cheap loans can haul the economy out of its trough, however, remains a matter of debate.

