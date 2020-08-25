RBI tries to cheapen long-range credit

Usually, open market operations (OMOs) are used to manage liquidity in the banking system, with RBI buying bonds from market players when it wants to pump in cash and selling them if its goal is to absorb excess cash sloshing around. By carrying out both simultaneously, it seems to be targeting the yield curve, or the graph of interest rates on bonds of different maturity. In this case, its plan involves selling securities maturing in 2020, while buying those maturing in 2024 onwards. This generates demand for longer-dated bonds, while increasing the supply of the near-term ones. The result: long-term rates should fall (since yield moves inversely to price) and short-term rates would rise.