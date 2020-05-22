RBI waves its monetary tools

As a relief measure, RBI also extended by another three months—till 31 August—a moratorium on loan repayments in the wake of the covid crisis. Also, those who avail of the offer will not need to pay the held-back money immediately once the period is over. This should prevent a pile-up of dues, which could have caused borrowers financial stress. They will now be permitted to convert such dues into term loans repayable by March 2021. As before, the interest charge ticker will not stop. So their burden will be significant. The central bank made a few other moves as well, all aimed at mitigating the impact of the current crisis. With the pain showing no signs of abating, the central bank needed to show it was doing all it can, even though there are obvious limits on what can be achieved through monetary measures. Perhaps the rate cuts will lift sentiment and help keep yields down in a bond market that remains troubled by lack of clarity on the Centre’s fiscal deficit this year, and thus uncertainty on inflation and the real price of money in India.