RBI's response to the Centre's fiscal shift

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy of Friday sprung no surprise on its policy rates, with its repo and reverse repo rate held at 4% and 3.35% respectively, but some of its other measures aimed at managing liquidity and deepening the bond market to aid the Centre's outsized need of funds has raised the hope that yields will stay relatively stable. The rate at which RBI lends money to banks has already been cut by 115 basis points since last March to help our economy recover from its covid shock. Other tools were used as well to pump money around. Now that economic growth is assessed to be on a sharp upward incline, after the contraction of 2020-21's first half, much of that support shall stay in place, even enhanced in some fields (non-banking finance companies get easier access to bank funds), but the policy statement had signals of a slow withdrawal. Special leeway granted to banks on their cash reserve ratio, for example, is to be reversed shortly.

Our central bank can afford a gradual pace of policy normalization because inflation seems to be receding as an immediate threat. Though the base effect of 2020's higher prices has a role in this, it grants RBI breathing space. In December, retail inflation was at 4.6%, dipping below its upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in many months. While RBI governor Shaktikanta Das did highlight a few risks, such as an uptrend in global crude oil prices, and warned of possible price pressures, the central bank's forecast of an average 5.2% in the three months through March, and 5-5.2% in the first half of 2021-22 suggest this is not on its radar as a concern just yet.

The big question that hovers over our economy, however, is whether it will end up inflated, now that the Centre has boldly shifted to an expansionary fiscal policy, as evident in the Union budget. The government will likely end this fiscal year with borrowings of ₹12.8 trillion, up sharply from its budgeted plan of ₹7.4 trillion. Next fiscal, the figure is pegged at ₹12 trillion. There is a lot more money that the Centre expects to get by issuing bonds. Like in 2020-21, RBI will have to do much bond-buying to keep their prices up and yields low, as part of its yield-curve management aimed at ensuring capital costs don't go too high. If this deficit-funding exercise results in excess money in the economic system, inflation could be a consequence. As Das emphasized, price stability is a must: “Experience with successfully maintaining price stability and the gains in credibility for monetary policy since the institution of the inflation targeting framework, barring the covid-19 period, needs to be reinforced in the coming years." So, how will RBI keep liquidity levels in control? The CRR reversal from 3% now to 4% by May, it says, will give it space for using its market operations of bond buying and selling as a tool. If Indian households start putting their savings into government bonds, the challenge of bond oversupply would be easier to tackle. For this, in a standout move, RBI will grant retail investors direct access to both primary and secondary bond markets by letting them open accounts with RBI to make purchases. The key to this idea's success lies in the generation of retail demand for such safe bonds. This will require a publicity campaign designed to evoke wider interest. If people start lending money to the Centre, it'll reduce worries over our fiscal expansion.

