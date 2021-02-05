RBI's response to the Centre's fiscal shift

The big question that hovers over our economy, however, is whether it will end up inflated, now that the Centre has boldly shifted to an expansionary fiscal policy, as evident in the Union budget. The government will likely end this fiscal year with borrowings of ₹12.8 trillion, up sharply from its budgeted plan of ₹7.4 trillion. Next fiscal, the figure is pegged at ₹12 trillion. There is a lot more money that the Centre expects to get by issuing bonds. Like in 2020-21, RBI will have to do much bond-buying to keep their prices up and yields low, as part of its yield-curve management aimed at ensuring capital costs don't go too high. If this deficit-funding exercise results in excess money in the economic system, inflation could be a consequence. As Das emphasized, price stability is a must: “Experience with successfully maintaining price stability and the gains in credibility for monetary policy since the institution of the inflation targeting framework, barring the covid-19 period, needs to be reinforced in the coming years." So, how will RBI keep liquidity levels in control? The CRR reversal from 3% now to 4% by May, it says, will give it space for using its market operations of bond buying and selling as a tool. If Indian households start putting their savings into government bonds, the challenge of bond oversupply would be easier to tackle. For this, in a standout move, RBI will grant retail investors direct access to both primary and secondary bond markets by letting them open accounts with RBI to make purchases. The key to this idea's success lies in the generation of retail demand for such safe bonds. This will require a publicity campaign designed to evoke wider interest. If people start lending money to the Centre, it'll reduce worries over our fiscal expansion.