RCEP’s overtures

So far, India has been aloof on the ground that past regional pacts had yielded poor results and joining the RCEP would expose us to Beijing’s designs, as injuriously as a surfeit of imports from China and others. Our globalization strategy has changed, too, with domestic industry to be shielded by tariffs, even as a new campaign of industrial promotion is mounted for select sectors. So RCEP would now seem like a no-go. The East’s trade scenario, though, would look different if the US sought to reach out across the Pacific again. Biden’s policy stance on this isn’t clear yet, but a shift in global dynamics could present us with new options that must not be dismissed without a cost-benefit analysis.