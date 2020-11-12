Realism on realty

With demand for homes in a slump, this is an acknowledgement of market reality. Builders had been offering all types of complex deals, packed with freebies, without reducing per-square-foot prices by much. High circle rates, designed to fight black money, were in the way. Wider leeway could push prices downwards and break market inertia, with purchases likelier to happen. Buyers have till 30 June to clinch deals. The market still seems over-supplied, though, and rental yields may not see a revival for some time. This might keep investors at bay. But there are many who want their own homes.