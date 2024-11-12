Opinion
Mint Quick Edit Record SIP inflows in October: Source of stability
Summary
- The month saw an impressive sum drawn into the stock market by systematic investment plans (SIPs), even as the number of SIP accounts surged. This retail investing boom could act as a stabilizing factor as we enter what may be a corrective phase.
Despite the share market selloff, retail investors seem to be in no panic. In fact, fresh data on systematic investment plans (SIP) from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) suggests they are unflappable investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more