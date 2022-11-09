Recourse to justice

Why do Indian policies land in court so often? For an answer, consider the three ‘R’s of policy classification: responsive, reactive and reactionary. Our free-food scheme for have-nots was a response to the covid crisis. It was compassionate and clearly responsive. In contrast, India’s expanded reservation policy was reactive. While it was pitched as redressal of economic weakness, an aim upheld by our top court, its eligibility criteria and exclusion of people with access to other quotas, however, suggests it was partly motivated by a political reaction to affirmative action in favour of castes that have long suffered discrimination. Even more controversial was a recent revision of our citizenship law. Presented as a pathway for refuge-seekers from nearby countries to become Indian citizens, a worthy goal, its exclusion of Muslims faces a legal challenge. In a country full of poor people with patchy documents at best, an oft-proposed roll-call asking residents to substantiate their citizenship would put followers of Islam at risk of unduly being classified as stateless, as Indian law would deny them recourse. It seems both reactionary and unconstitutional, but the apex court is yet to weigh in on it.

