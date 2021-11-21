Reform rollback

The Centre’s intended withdrawal of our flawed but directionally sound farm laws, however, shows the limits of a top-down model of governance. Consensus creation and the persuasion that such a delicate exercise takes remain relevant to India’s agenda of market orientation for economic prosperity

If the political calculus of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party can be shifted by a mass agitation so sharply as to force a retreat on its big farm-reform initiative, what about other difficult reforms? We saw a similar cave-in on land acquisition in the Narendra Modi government’s first term, but this one was far more dramatic, given the intensity of its face-off with farmers demanding the repeal of farm laws enacted hastily last year. The public climbdown could now tempt push-backs in other sectors that have interests vested in the status quo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The episode also casts doubt on the assumption that a regime with a 300-plus seat majority in Parliament can do the heavy lifting our economy needs. Modi's high reserves of populist capital, it was hoped, could be expended on policies of short-term disruption for long-run delivery without electoral expedience getting in the way. The Centre's intended withdrawal of our flawed but directionally sound farm laws, however, shows the limits of a top-down model of governance. Consensus creation and the persuasion that such a delicate exercise takes remain relevant to India's agenda of market orientation for economic prosperity.

