Opinion | Rejig debt with care

This lifeline to borrowers comes three weeks before the corona moratorium on repayments draws to a close. Availers of the scheme would have had huge bills to pay, not just by way of the principal to be returned, but also interest charges piled up over the deferral period. Without easier repayment terms, many would’ve gone bust under our bankruptcy norms. India’s insolvency code, though, remains suspended for the time being. The economy can’t afford a rash of corona-driven bankruptcies. But this doesn’t mean there’ll never be a moment of reckoning. RBI’s declaration of forbearance is good, but its new panel should weigh its generosity carefully. It should not set our banks up for a bad-loan crisis later on.