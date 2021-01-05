Reliance distances itself from farm laws

Reliance Industries Ltd has sought to the clear the air on it being projected as a beneficiary of the three farm laws enacted by the Indian government recently. The company, in a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said that it has nothing to do with the laws, and that it has no plans to acquire farmland for contract farming, as was being alleged by protesters opposed to farm reforms. "Reliance Retail has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain an unfair advantage over farmers or sought [to have its suppliers buy produce] from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so," the company stated on Monday.

Reliance Industries Ltd has sought to the clear the air on it being projected as a beneficiary of the three farm laws enacted by the Indian government recently. The company, in a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said that it has nothing to do with the laws, and that it has no plans to acquire farmland for contract farming, as was being alleged by protesters opposed to farm reforms. "Reliance Retail has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain an unfair advantage over farmers or sought [to have its suppliers buy produce] from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so," the company stated on Monday.

The government of Punjab, in particular, needs to act against he vandalism of telecom assets that serve Jio's network. As for Reliance's farm-sector plans, these should be irrelevant to the country's move to open up farming and release it from state control. For farm contracts, it would help if the Centre would publish model drafts for farmers, lawyers and businesses to examine. It may put some of those fears at rest.