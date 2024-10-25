Mint Quick Edit | A Reliance-Nvidia tie-up brightens India’s AI success odds
Summary
- Reliance joining hands with AI chip leader Nvidia to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence could help India ascend the tech curve in an arena seen globally as geo-strategic. We must raise compute capacity with cutting-edge stuff for our IT industry to play catch-up on AI.
If data could be called the “new oil", what might artificial intelligence (AI) be? And what digital infrastructure would it take? As the world’s dominant maker of AI-suited chips, Nvidia, joins hands with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to set up top-end compute capacity, India’s prospects of catching up with the advanced world in AI have brightened.