Reliance succession

The annual general meetings of Reliance have a reputation for mega announcements, and this year was no different. From a Diwali launch of Jio’s 5G telecom services and a ₹2 trillion capital outlay for 5G to the rapid expansion of its fast-moving consumer goods business and transition to green hydrogen, the megacorp seems set to push the boundaries in all its businesses. But if shareholders had held their breath in the run-up, it was in anticipation of clarity on chairman Mukesh Ambani’s family succession plan. “Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses," he said, “Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal." While he continues to helm the group, with Reliance’s oil and petrochem business firmly under his command, all three of his children have clearly outlined verticals to run. Given the battle that ensued over a split-up of assets between Mukesh and his brother Anil after the death in 2002 of their father and group founder Dhirubhai Ambani, shareholders have been especially keen on a smooth handover to the next generation.

