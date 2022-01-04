Relief for Amazon

That the court did not find merit in Future’s argument and appeared to have held the CCI order as a matter distinct from the enforcement of their mutual contract is a setback for Future’s plans to move forward on its deal with Reliance Retail to sell the latter its network of outlets. This imperils the group, as it is struggling financially, having recently defaulted on debt repayment. The rescue implied by a sale to Reliance remains not just held up but riddled anew with uncertainty over how this story of twists and turns will end. Future will probably challenge Tuesday’s ruling given what is at stake, while Amazon looks unlikely to leave any legal option unused against the CCI order. We should expect this tug of war to stiffen.