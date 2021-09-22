Relief spending

Indians are getting more confident as consumers. After covid shudders, our spending intent is shifting towards discretionary items, according to the Global State of Consumer Tracker report by Deloitte. A decline in daily infections and aggressive vaccination were found to have generated confidence about returning to workplaces and reduced our hesitation to attend events in person. More than half the 1,000-odd people surveyed in July and August across India had plans for international leisure travel over the next three months. With destinations like the US set to drop barriers for Indian visitors, an out-rush of holidayers can be expected.

The report’s findings reveal an upper-crust skew and so they can’t be considered adequately representative of the country as a whole, but such signs of normalcy among those with money to spend are encouraging for our economy, which needs cash to flow around as exuberantly as it can for its multiplier effects to shore up the finances of households hit hard by the pandemic. As anxiety levels fall, barring the shock of a third wave, we could well see a top-down boom in consumption this festive season and beyond. And, hopefully, more investment too.

