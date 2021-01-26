Restore sanity

The sordid scenes of violence seen during the farmer protests in Delhi on Republic Day were a shame. Riotous protesters, some armed with swords and other crude weapons, rammed tractors through police barricades, attacked cops, smashed vehicles and even stormed the Red Fort, where they hoisted a religious flag on a staff, an honour reserved for India’s tricolour. This was an affront to our national sovereignty. The entire episode deserves severe condemnation.

Like police personnel, protesters also suffered injuries in the day’s clashes. Sad as this is, those who flouted the law must be identified and brought to book. The unruly actions of these anarchists have not only stunned the nation, but also harmed the cause of farmers. Whatever the differences between the government and those opposed to farm reforms, both sides need to drop all rancour and discuss matters in the spirit of mutual respect and accommodation. Indeed, both should put passions aside and renew efforts to find common ground before we see a further descent into a spiral of anger. The anarchy we saw on Tuesday must never happen again. Sane heads must prevail.

