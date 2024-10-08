Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Will festive sales help clear a car inventory pile-up?
Summary
- Automobile dealers reportedly have 790,000 units worth roughly ₹79,000 crore to sell. September sales were weak, while October sales will be crucial, with Dussehra and Diwali coming up this month.
The inventory pile-up at automobile dealers is getting worse. Data released on Monday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed that they now hold 790,000 units worth roughly ₹79,000 crore. These stocks could take about 80-85 days to clear.
