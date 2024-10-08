Mint Quick Edit | Will festive sales help clear a car inventory pile-up?

September offtake offered little relief, with retail car sales falling 19% to 275,681 last month. Today’s historically high level of unsold stock has strained the finances of dealers, who now want car-makers to scale back dispatches so that the vehicles they have can be rolled onto streets first.

September offtake offered little relief, with retail car sales falling 19% to 275,681 last month. Today’s historically high level of unsold stock has strained the finances of dealers, who now want car-makers to scale back dispatches so that the vehicles they have can be rolled onto streets first.

The disappointing sales figures are despite considerable discounts on offer. This suggests subdued consumer sentiment, although the shraadh period—when purchases aren’t usually made—might have had a role to play.

Also read: Tata Motors JLR Q2 Update: Production slumps 7% to 86K units, retail sales down 3% to 1.03 lakh units October’s sales, therefore, will be crucial. With Dussehra and Diwali this month, retailers have a short span of time to clear the bulk of their inventory.