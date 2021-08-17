Retail uptick

Yet, with e-commerce platforms having eaten into household shopping budgets, it’s how well regular retailers are doing that has been the big question. Not too badly, it turns out.

Brick-and-mortar outlets have been in for some relief. In July, retail sales across India reached 72% of the levels witnessed in July 2019, according to the Retailers Association of India. This was a sharp uptick from the deep slump caused by two successive waves of covid infections and was led by the recovery in south India, where last month’s sales were estimated to have touched 82% of the figures two years earlier. Retailers in the western region saw a relatively modest revival to 57% of their 2019 score. By category, it was quick-service restaurants that stood out, with 97% recovery, while apparel shops had to be content with 63%.

That fast-food outlets are now almost back to their pre-pandemic state is not a surprise. People have been going out over the past month or so, and it has been observed by shopping mall managers that a chunk of visits is plain outings that include a quick bite. Outlets that serve speedy and moderately priced food and beverages have been able to capitalize on that. Yet, with e-commerce platforms having eaten into household shopping budgets, it's how well regular retailers are doing that has been the big question. Not too badly, it turns out.

