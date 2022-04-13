Revealing balance

There have been numerous instances where central control of retail rates has been apparent. But Nageswaran’s statement, while allaying fears of even steeper hikes and explaining their necessity, was as close to an admission of directed fuel pricing as one could expect. This is not to say that our state-run oil marketers should not pick up some of the tab. While they are answerable to all shareholders, including minority ones, they must also keep the bigger picture in mind. Inflation acts as a regressive tax and fuel flare-ups are a major cause. Still, we need clarity on the decision space of state-run businesses in this sector. Else, we may simply have to give up on the project of its market orientation.