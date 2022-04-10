Reverse swing

Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time PM Nawaz Sharif, is widely expected to replace Khan. The brothers are seen as aligned on ties with China and India but divergent on a key issue, their party’s army relations, which would explain why the former chief minister of Punjab province has a chance. With Pakistan’s economy reeling, foreign policy under America’s eye and the Assembly due for polls this year, its tilt is a policy bet that its people should get to make, duly informed of both Beijing’s and Washington’s policies. Also of the fact that command models usually don’t prosper, whatever the colour of the ideology.