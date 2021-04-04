{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several independent agencies have forecast India’s gross domestic product to expand at a double-digit rate in 2021-22. Moody’s, for example, sees the economy growing by 13.7% on the shrunken base of 2020-21. The Reserve Bank of India expects a 10.5% expansion. However, growth is now at the risk of inflection by a stunning surge in coronavirus infections, prompting localized clamps in the key industrial states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. By now, the country should have a better grasp of an optimal application of curbs to balance lives and livelihoods, but our second wave caught us off guard, and covid fatigue has upped our vulnerability.

