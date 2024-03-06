Robust PMI figures signal a strong economic momentum
Summary
- The HSBC India Services PMI clocked a robust 60.6 in February. Together with the manufacturing PMI climbing to a five-month high, there’s cause for optimism.
After a strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate, we have further cause for optimism in the latest purchasing managers’ index readings for the manufacturing and service sectors. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) clocked a robust 60.6 in February. Though a slight decline from January’s 61.8, it is well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.