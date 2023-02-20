As reported, he lauded Indian policies and noted that our economy has the potential to grow at 7% annually if reforms continue. While all praise pleases policymakers, Roubini’s words should qualify as special, coming as they do from an economist known as “Dr Doom" for his apocalyptic predictions.

To his credit, he was among the most prescient in his forewarnings of the great financial crisis that rocked the world in 2008. That he sounds so bullish on India’s economic potential could be taken as approval of Indian policies. By Western standards, India was restrained in its fiscal and monetary response to covid.

While Roubini sees high levels of global debt as a major problem and has forecast stagflationary conditions for much of the world, his assessment of Indian prospects looks all the more distinct for their brightness. He seems impressed with our rush for growth with macro-level stability, but the benefits of expansion have gotten much too skewed, and we must also aim to minimize inequities.