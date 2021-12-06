The government is reportedly chalking out a legal framework to regulate work from home (WFH) and other hybrid models that have emerged in pandemic times. The idea is to define employers’ liabilities towards workers operating from home.

This may well be a good idea, given the haphazard manner in which such arrangements were put in place after covid turned office attendance into a health risk. WFH has carried on for many, partly because of inertia and work-efficiency gains, but mostly for the virus’s refusal to lift the anxieties, it thrust upon employees. Now with Omicron around, hopes of a return to pre-covid routines have flagged again. Grumbles, however, have been rife over the personal resources of wi-fi connectivity, electricity, home space, furniture and much else that remote workers have had to put into their jobs, often without any compensation. Specified norms could outline a deal that’s fair to both employers and employees. As with all regulations, though, we should not over-regulate WFH. Nothing should be done that deprives companies of flexibility in ways that could backfire and leave everyone worse off. Let’s debate all proposals before adopting them.

