Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Rules for WFH

Rules for WFH

Covid-19 pandemic and Work From Home has heightened employees' anxiety and stress level
1 min read . 11:05 PM IST Livemint

Nothing should be done that deprives companies of flexibility in ways that could backfire and leave everyone worse off. Let’s debate all proposals before adopting them

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government is reportedly chalking out a legal framework to regulate work from home (WFH) and other hybrid models that have emerged in pandemic times. The idea is to define employers’ liabilities towards workers operating from home.

The government is reportedly chalking out a legal framework to regulate work from home (WFH) and other hybrid models that have emerged in pandemic times. The idea is to define employers’ liabilities towards workers operating from home.

This may well be a good idea, given the haphazard manner in which such arrangements were put in place after covid turned office attendance into a health risk. WFH has carried on for many, partly because of inertia and work-efficiency gains, but mostly for the virus’s refusal to lift the anxieties, it thrust upon employees. Now with Omicron around, hopes of a return to pre-covid routines have flagged again. Grumbles, however, have been rife over the personal resources of wi-fi connectivity, electricity, home space, furniture and much else that remote workers have had to put into their jobs, often without any compensation. Specified norms could outline a deal that’s fair to both employers and employees. As with all regulations, though, we should not over-regulate WFH. Nothing should be done that deprives companies of flexibility in ways that could backfire and leave everyone worse off. Let’s debate all proposals before adopting them.

This may well be a good idea, given the haphazard manner in which such arrangements were put in place after covid turned office attendance into a health risk. WFH has carried on for many, partly because of inertia and work-efficiency gains, but mostly for the virus’s refusal to lift the anxieties, it thrust upon employees. Now with Omicron around, hopes of a return to pre-covid routines have flagged again. Grumbles, however, have been rife over the personal resources of wi-fi connectivity, electricity, home space, furniture and much else that remote workers have had to put into their jobs, often without any compensation. Specified norms could outline a deal that’s fair to both employers and employees. As with all regulations, though, we should not over-regulate WFH. Nothing should be done that deprives companies of flexibility in ways that could backfire and leave everyone worse off. Let’s debate all proposals before adopting them.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!