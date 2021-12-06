Rules for WFH

This may well be a good idea, given the haphazard manner in which such arrangements were put in place after covid turned office attendance into a health risk. WFH has carried on for many, partly because of inertia and work-efficiency gains, but mostly for the virus’s refusal to lift the anxieties, it thrust upon employees. Now with Omicron around, hopes of a return to pre-covid routines have flagged again. Grumbles, however, have been rife over the personal resources of wi-fi connectivity, electricity, home space, furniture and much else that remote workers have had to put into their jobs, often without any compensation. Specified norms could outline a deal that’s fair to both employers and employees. As with all regulations, though, we should not over-regulate WFH. Nothing should be done that deprives companies of flexibility in ways that could backfire and leave everyone worse off. Let’s debate all proposals before adopting them.