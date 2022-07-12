Rupee resolve

A rupee that can freely be exchanged for, say, dollars or Bitcoin with no caps placed or questions asked is not a decision to be taken lightly or in a knee-jerk response to economic adversity. It took a while after the East Asian currency collapse of 1997 for that idea to drop off the global checklist of market reforms, but it did. India’s half-knob clamps have not just capped the risk of capital flight and restricted it to financial markets, with caps on foreign debt calibrated by 1997 lessons learnt, they’ve found academic support too. The rupee just isn’t ready to go all-fungible under our macro conditions, though crypto loosening of curbs may call for a rethink of this resolve.