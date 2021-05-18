Rural distress

But then, the link between state-imposed curbs and job distress looks weaker this year than last. This is because it is coronavirus itself that is causing most of today’s suffocation, either literally or through the fear it has instilled, as seen across vast tracts of the countryside. The risk of the pandemic going on a rural rampage is real. Sadly, not only are covid-testing and healthcare facilities scarce, so is information on the disease. Vaccine intervention will take long to secure villages, so masking and social distancing are what the rural economy must rely on until then. The government must take immediate relief measures. Lives and livelihoods are at stake. So, too, our chances of quelling the menace.

