Russia’s misfire

The shield sought is against Russia, whose determination to halt Nato expansion has come to nought. If Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which was cosying up with the Western alliance, was intended as a warning shot across Nato’s bow, then it has clearly backfired, as even more European nations now want in. The entry of Sweden and Finland needs a Nato consensus, but Turkey has opposed it because it has bones to pick with them for their alleged support of a domestic insurgency. In our hemisphere, meanwhile, China has expressed deep discomfort with what it calls US attempts to create an “Asian Nato", a likely reference to the four-nation Quad, of which India is a member. Beijing may huff and puff, but we must do what’s best for our security.