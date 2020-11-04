Rust belt shudders

America’s race for the White House has turned out much closer than expected, with incumbent President Donald Trump defying pollsters to breathe down the neck of Joe Biden. One region’s vote is noteworthy for what it signals for prospects of globalization. In 2016, Trump had wrested the “rust belt" of states in industrial decline from Democrats by raging against jobs being shipped away. “America First" was meant to reverse that and throngs of blue-collar workers roared in approval. Whether or not those fears were allayed, such rhetoric seems to have clicked again, somewhat, going by Trump’s rust-belt showing.

The region saw Trump express outrage at what he billed as a job-destructive and oil-choking green agenda of Democrats. That Biden seemed to hedge his views on shale-oil fracking, given his well-advised stance against climate change, gave Trump a chance to amp up attacks on what a Biden presidency could mean for ordinary folk. Regardless of who is finally declared the winner, it seems unlikely that the US will regain its enthusiasm for free trade and open markets without an economic resurgence. The US needs its confidence back.

