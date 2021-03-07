Safety as priority

This revision of basic standards is welcome. The base models of entry-level cars are often sold with bare-minimum safety equipment, and airbags are typically an add-on that one pays for, despite evidence that these can act as life-savers in the event of a crash. A human aversion to contemplating potentially-fatal outcomes, though, tends to warp people’s price-benefit calculations of such features. Just as accident insurance is best not left to customers as an option, nor should seat-belts and air cushions that inflate on impact. Low-end cars will turn a bit costlier, but that’s okay. The state has good reason to intervene in markets where private choices are not always rational, and this is an example.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}