Sam Altman’s back at OpenAI: Is Microsoft the winner?

Altman and another co-founder Greg Brockman were headed for top-investor Microsoft, which has a 49% stake in OpenAI, and most of the latter’s staff threatened to do likewise in solidarity with their ousted leader. As soon as Microsoft indicated its doors were open at matching pay packets, OpenAI was apparently left with little choice but to get Altman back on his terms. The week’s events speak of the influence he wields in the AI sphere. Five dramatic days and two interim CEOs later, he is back at the helm, assisted by a new board.

