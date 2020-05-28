Sanctions won’t help

It isn’t fully clear how far the US would go in revoking Hong Kong’s special status. But the threat is high, given the poor state of US-China relations. It is clear that Beijing ought not to have reneged on its promise of “one country, two systems" that assured Hong Kongers some democratic rights as part of a 1997 treaty with the UK. The British withdrawal was conditional. Today, China seems to see itself as a regional hegemon. It brooks little dissent, as seen in its repression of Hong Kong residents. But will US sanctions modify its behaviour? Unlikely.