After a recent cut in the rate of interest paid on provident fund balances, small savings instruments may be next. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its State of the Economy report, has noted a need for these rates to be cut for better alignment with other rates. Payouts are to be reviewed at the end of this month, and RBI wants some of them lowered by more than a whole percentage point. The Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Post Office deposits have seen modest rate drops already, and further cuts would disappoint a large number of people.