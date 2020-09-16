Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Save our savers too
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Save our savers too

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 10:16 PM IST Livemint

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das wants banks in India to care more for depositors than borrowers. It’s their money, after all, that is being handed out to do business.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das wants banks in India to care more for depositors than borrowers. It’s their money, after all, that is being handed out to do business. At an industry event on Wednesday, Das also held financial stability as a top priority, and said that the central bank was ready to do more for economic growth.

His comments seem to indicate RBI’s stance on the issue of granting an interest waiver to borrowers who availed of the covid moratorium. By one recent estimate, banks could lose 2 trillion should such relief be awarded. This will stretch the finances of banks, which are already under the strain of bad loans. It doesn’t help that bank scandals over the past few years have shaken people’s faith in the safety of their money, even as the news is mostly about either relief for debtors or the provision of more loans. It’s also well known that the government is short of funds to recapitalize banks. Das has spoken up for savers, and that’s good. It would be even better if they could look forward to remunerative rates of interest on deposits. For this, inflation needs to be quelled, and that may not be easy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout