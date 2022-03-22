Save our savers

Market rates in India have been punitive for savers as a result of RBI’s low-rate policy combined with rising inflation. Savers have found their real returns squeezed, even turning negative in some cases

After a recent cut in the rate of interest paid on provident fund balances, small savings instruments may be next. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its State of the Economy report, has noted a need for these rates to be cut for better alignment with other rates. Payouts are to be reviewed at the end of this month, and RBI wants some of them lowered by more than a whole percentage point. The Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Post Office deposits have seen modest rate drops already, and further cuts would disappoint a large number of people.

Yet, such savings typically fetch more than bank deposits despite their high safety. This distorts the overall market. Scheme rates kept artificially high tend to lure savers away from banks, which could use these funds to lend for more productive purposes. As it happens, market rates in India have been punitive for savers as a result of RBI’s low-rate policy combined with rising inflation. Savers have found their real returns squeezed, even turning negative in some cases. In effect, people who’ve put money away have suffered for borrowers to get cheap loans. A post-crisis rebalance will soon be needed.

