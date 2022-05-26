Save the children

America has failed its children, again. The massacre of 19 kids in the 8-11-year age group, and two teachers in a school in Uvalde, Texas, is just one more sign of the powerful country’s helplessness against a gun culture that claims innocent lives with depressing regularity. This year alone, there have been over a hundred shooting incidents in American schools. Not even a week ago, another 18-year-old shot 10 people in a “racially motivated attack". But every such tragedy is followed by a cycle of anguish and outrage that fails to move the needle. Already, the Republican party response to the Uvalde tragedy has been to say “bad people cannot be stopped from doing bad things" and call for teachers to be armed, rather than the only sensible way ahead: limit access to weapons.

