SC ruling on electoral bonds: Sunshine in politics

The light of truth is also the cause that was served last week when the Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds and asked for their veil of anonymity to be lifted. In effect, an opaque-to-the-public channel for bank transfers to poll campaigns was blocked for the benefit of voters. This imperative, all impacted parties should accept. As the Upanishad verse states: “Satya mev Jayate Nanritam": Truth alone prevails, not falsehood.