Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  SC ruling on electoral bonds: Sunshine in politics

SC ruling on electoral bonds: Sunshine in politics

Livemint

  • A dubious way to fund poll campaigns was blocked for the benefit of voters. It’s a win for the light of truth shone on shadowy spaces. And the truth counts.

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) delivered its verdict on controversial EBS, the court called it 'unconstitutional' and struck it down.

“Truth is truth," wrote the bard, “To the end of reckoning" in Measure for Measure. In the Indian theatre of politics, truth can be puzzling, even multi-faceted, like cubist art, if not an oddity. The term graces the slogans of both our pan-India political parties.

"Truth is truth," wrote the bard, "To the end of reckoning" in Measure for Measure. In the Indian theatre of politics, truth can be puzzling, even multi-faceted, like cubist art, if not an oddity. The term graces the slogans of both our pan-India political parties.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has had on air “Sapne nahin Haqeeqat bunnte, Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte": Weaves not dreams but reality, that’s why all pick Modi. The Congress has the slogan “Nyay ka Haq, Milne tak": Justice as a right, till it’s achieved—or justice’s self-evident truth till it’s attained, if one goes literal. Even “haqeeqat" comes from “haq" in its classical meaning as truth. These slogans from the run-up to Lok Sabha polls suggest it’s a value duly judged dear to the Indian electorate.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has had on air "Sapne nahin Haqeeqat bunnte, Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte": Weaves not dreams but reality, that's why all pick Modi. The Congress has the slogan "Nyay ka Haq, Milne tak": Justice as a right, till it's achieved—or justice's self-evident truth till it's attained, if one goes literal. Even "haqeeqat" comes from "haq" in its classical meaning as truth. These slogans from the run-up to Lok Sabha polls suggest it's a value duly judged dear to the Indian electorate.

The light of truth is also the cause that was served last week when the Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds and asked for their veil of anonymity to be lifted. In effect, an opaque-to-the-public channel for bank transfers to poll campaigns was blocked for the benefit of voters. This imperative, all impacted parties should accept. As the Upanishad verse states: “Satya mev Jayate Nanritam": Truth alone prevails, not falsehood.

