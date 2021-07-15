Scrap sedition

Section 124A, with its non-bailable provisions and loose wording that gives governments a club to thwack dissent, as it covers the incitement of disaffection towards the prevailing regime, has in recent times been wielded against members of opposition parties as well as civil-society activists who are critical of the current dispensation. Under the British raj, it served as a tool against non-violent resistance, as mounted by Mahatma Gandhi. Today, it stifles the very freedom we had struggled for. This malevolent leftover law should be scrapped. If our apex court helps do that, it would serve our constitutional ideals well.

