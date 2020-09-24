Seat belts are back

Indian stock markets extended their slide for the sixth straight session on Thursday, with the S&P BSE Sensex slipping 3%. This left the stock index down some 7% since 17 September, with over ₹11 trillion of investor wealth gone, a selloff that has tracked a global downswing after a post-covid roller-coaster ride. Asset inflation, thanks to ultra-easy money policies in America and Europe, had a role in that rally. Share prices can reach dizzying levels by defying economic reality when big investors get free credit. But what explains this past week?

There may be technical reasons, but the week had reports and allegations of shady international bank transactions, even as covid staged renewed surges in the West. In the US, fears arose that its economy would falter without another round of stimulus, with a political stalemate dimming chances of timely action. India, meanwhile, saw a flurry of legislation, some of it both business- and farm-friendly, though news of a financial challenge for the Tata Group had a negative impact on equity indices. But the week’s slide could also have simply been a nod to the poor shape the world is in. And on covid, India, sadly, is faring badly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via