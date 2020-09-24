Seat belts are back

There may be technical reasons, but the week had reports and allegations of shady international bank transactions, even as covid staged renewed surges in the West. In the US, fears arose that its economy would falter without another round of stimulus, with a political stalemate dimming chances of timely action. India, meanwhile, saw a flurry of legislation, some of it both business- and farm-friendly, though news of a financial challenge for the Tata Group had a negative impact on equity indices. But the week’s slide could also have simply been a nod to the poor shape the world is in. And on covid, India, sadly, is faring badly.