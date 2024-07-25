Mint Quick Edit | Investor losses: Sebi needn’t intervene

A study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows 70% of individual investors in the equity cash segment ended up making losses in 2022-23. This proportion rose to 80% in the case of those who made more than 500 trades in the year. Also, the number of individuals engaged in trading activity has shot up by 300% from its 2018-19 level, the study reveals.

Recall that a similar study last year had found nine out of 10 individual investors in the futures and options segment losing money, which had got the regulator worried about excessive risk-taking. With fresh evidence of wild-shot investing, Sebi’s concerns over recklessness at the retail level in pursuit of a quick buck could grow, despite measures in the budget that seem aimed at keeping such market excesses down.

That said, we must not clamp down on investment activity that resembles gambling. Persuasion and financial education are the tools best used to mitigate the larger risks posed by it. Markets have their own way of teaching investors lessons, as past episodes of frothy times have shown. Intervention should be resorted to only if systemic risks go too high for the economy’s comfort.