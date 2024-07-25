Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Investor losses: Sebi needn’t intervene

Livemint 1 min read 25 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
With fresh evidence of wild-shot investing, Sebi’s concerns over recklessness at the retail level in pursuit of a quick buck could grow. (PTI)
With fresh evidence of wild-shot investing, Sebi’s concerns over recklessness at the retail level in pursuit of a quick buck could grow. (PTI)

Summary

  • A study by Sebi shows 70% of individual investors in the equity cash segment ended up making losses in 2022-23. Reckless retail investing poses systemic risks too, but only if these rise too high would intervention be justified.

A study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows 70% of individual investors in the equity cash segment ended up making losses in 2022-23. This proportion rose to 80% in the case of those who made more than 500 trades in the year. Also, the number of individuals engaged in trading activity has shot up by 300% from its 2018-19 level, the study reveals. 

Recall that a similar study last year had found nine out of 10 individual investors in the futures and options segment losing money, which had got the regulator worried about excessive risk-taking. With fresh evidence of wild-shot investing, Sebi’s concerns over recklessness at the retail level in pursuit of a quick buck could grow, despite measures in the budget that seem aimed at keeping such market excesses down. 

Also read: Budget 2024: Will the rise in taxes on F&O drive retail investors towards long-term investment?

That said, we must not clamp down on investment activity that resembles gambling. Persuasion and financial education are the tools best used to mitigate the larger risks posed by it. Markets have their own way of teaching investors lessons, as past episodes of frothy times have shown. Intervention should be resorted to only if systemic risks go too high for the economy’s comfort.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue