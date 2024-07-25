Mint Quick Edit | Investor losses: Sebi needn’t intervene
Summary
- A study by Sebi shows 70% of individual investors in the equity cash segment ended up making losses in 2022-23. Reckless retail investing poses systemic risks too, but only if these rise too high would intervention be justified.
A study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows 70% of individual investors in the equity cash segment ended up making losses in 2022-23. This proportion rose to 80% in the case of those who made more than 500 trades in the year. Also, the number of individuals engaged in trading activity has shot up by 300% from its 2018-19 level, the study reveals.