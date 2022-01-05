A serious breach took place on Wednesday when Narendra Modi’s convoy en route to Hussainiwala in Punjab got stuck on a flyover for some 20 minutes as protestors blocked its passage, exposing the Prime Minister to a security risk and preventing his onward journey. Several questions arise. Why was this travel route, decided upon after bad weather got in the way of a helicopter flight, given an okay if it had not been fully secured, as standard safety protocols would demand? How exactly that blockade materialized also needs to be probed. Lapses of this nature reveal a casualness that India can’t afford.