Services cheer

As services constitute a big bulk of our economy’s output, the survey’s findings spell good news. Having held off for long on passing input cost increases to consumers, Indian service businesses last month raised prices significantly. That this did not put off consumers and orders remained robust shows that demand has picked up well. If this sustains, it could help drive the economy’s post-covid recovery. The manufacturing sector has been comparatively less buoyant, going by its PMI reading that dipped to 53.9 last month. But then, with supply chains getting fixed and the mood starting to lift in key sectors like automobiles as chip shortages ease, manufacturing prospects should also look up. Inflation, of course, is a threat. But with economic growth on a firmer recovery path, RBI could move decisively to tame it.