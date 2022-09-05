India’s services sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) posted a heartening performance in August. The reading climbed to 57.2 from 55.5 in July. Anything above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest print suggests a sector finally moving full-steam ahead after the covid crunch. Although the manufacturing sector PMI also posted a solid 56.2 in August, its performance has been less than convincing, with some other indicators inconsistent with the index’s optimistic signal.

Against this backdrop, services on the mend bodes well for India’s economy. The sector constitutes the bulk of India’s economic output, and sustained expansion would help nudge growth up and perhaps keep a rate of 7% or above this fiscal year within reach. The worry is that an uneven services spring-back may not have been captured by the PMI. Credit to the sector, barring transport, is yet to show enough buoyancy. Many segments still languish. The external shocks are also yet to fully play out, even as macro management challenges stiffened. So while the PMI reading is good news, risks still hover on the horizon and regaining a sustainable high-growth path is far from assured.