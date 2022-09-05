OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Services look up
Listen to this article

India’s services sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) posted a heartening performance in August. The reading climbed to 57.2 from 55.5 in July. Anything above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest print suggests a sector finally moving full-steam ahead after the covid crunch. Although the manufacturing sector PMI also posted a solid 56.2 in August, its performance has been less than convincing, with some other indicators inconsistent with the index’s optimistic signal.

Against this backdrop, services on the mend bodes well for India’s economy. The sector constitutes the bulk of India’s economic output, and sustained expansion would help nudge growth up and perhaps keep a rate of 7% or above this fiscal year within reach. The worry is that an uneven services spring-back may not have been captured by the PMI. Credit to the sector, barring transport, is yet to show enough buoyancy. Many segments still languish. The external shocks are also yet to fully play out, even as macro management challenges stiffened. So while the PMI reading is good news, risks still hover on the horizon and regaining a sustainable high-growth path is far from assured.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout