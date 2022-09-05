Services look up1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM IST
So while the PMI reading is good news, risks still hover on the horizon and regaining a sustainable high-growth path is far from assured
India’s services sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) posted a heartening performance in August. The reading climbed to 57.2 from 55.5 in July. Anything above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest print suggests a sector finally moving full-steam ahead after the covid crunch. Although the manufacturing sector PMI also posted a solid 56.2 in August, its performance has been less than convincing, with some other indicators inconsistent with the index’s optimistic signal.