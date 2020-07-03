Services need state help too

In other words, an improvement there has been, but not to the extent we would have hoped. The sector is still contracting, although at a slower pace. Clearly, the unlocking of the country has had only a modest effect on services, and getting back to pre-covid levels of activity may take longer for this sector than the rest of the economy. Indeed, the risk of the infection spreading remains high. In such an environment, services such as tourism, hospitality or dining are unlikely to spring back. Unfortunately, the number of cases in India is still rising rapidly, and until the infection graph flattens out, a robust recovery will elude us.