Settle it amicably

The Tata Group has roundly rejected a settlement offer by the Cyrus Mistry-run Shapoorji Pallonji Group that proposed swapping the Mistry family’s 18.4% stake in the unlisted Tata Sons for proportional shares in listed Tata companies plus other securities (in lieu of other assets) that would all add up to about $24 billion in value. Arguing on behalf of Tata in the Supreme Court on Thursday, lawyer Harish Salve described the Mistry offer as “nonsense". Tata’s own valuation of the stake, he had stated earlier, was around $11 billion.

That Tata would not agree to part with stakes in all its listed firms was clear all along, since that would have granted Mistry too much control over its tightly held money-spinners like Tata Consultancy Services. But the divergence between the warring partners over Tata Sons’ value suggests bleak prospects for any kind of early deal. This has set the stage for a prolonged court battle. Tata can afford to stretch it out, it seems: It’s in better financial shape and may have a handle on Mistry’s holding in Tata Sons if these shares can’t be sold to a third party without its consent. Still, we should hope for a swift resolution of this dispute.

