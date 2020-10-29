Settle it amicably

As unlisted assets are not easy to put a price on, a wrangle over valuations can’t be ruled out. But the proposal’s selling point is the relief it offers the Tata Group from a fund scramble for an outright stake purchase. While the two groups have had bitter ties ever since Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons’ boss in 2016, such a deal could give them a workable way out of their dispute. Tata can hardly afford a greater burden of debt. But then, its comfort level with Mistry acquiring direct stakes in Tata firms remains unknown. The slices might be too thin for the SP Group to meddle in most Tata companies’ affairs, but its fortunes would still be tied.